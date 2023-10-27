Top track

Gazebo Penguins - Nubifragio

Gazebo Penguins

Covo Club
Fri, 27 Oct, 9:30 pm
GigsBologna
€19.26

Event information

Tornano al Covo Club i Gazebo Penguins, di ritorno sulle scene con il nuovo album "Quanto" - pubblicato lo scorso 16 dicembre per Garrincha Dischi, con la collaborazione di To Lose La Track, storica etichetta della band.

"Quanto" è un viaggio lungo 7 canz Read more

Presentato da Associazione culturale HOVOC.
Lineup

Gazebo Penguins

Venue

Covo Club

Viale Zagabria, 1, 40127 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

