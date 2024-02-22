Top track

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Trabendo
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€21.32

About

Super! présente Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn le 22 février 2024 au Trabendo!

Les mineurs doivent étre accompagnés d'un adulte.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Frankie Stew & Harvey Gunn

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open8:00 pm

