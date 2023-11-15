DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

FUJI||||||||||TA + Polido

Igreja de St George
Wed, 15 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€13.26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

FUJI||||||||||TA
A idiossincrasia do trabalho do artista japonês, torna-o num dos mais celebrados da actualidade. Fujita Yosuke tem dedicado mais de uma década a uma incessante e complexa busca de novos sons - e como eles se relacionam com a arquitetura Read more

Apresentado por Vale Perdido.

Lineup

FUJI||||||||||TA

Venue

Igreja de St George

R. de São Jorge 6, 1250-235 Lisboa
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.