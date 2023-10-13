DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BAILE TROPICANTE - ROSA PISTOLA + FLAMA

Musicbox Lisboa
Fri, 13 Oct, 11:59 pm
DJLisbon
€12.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Há 13 anos atrás, nasceu, no berço Musicbox, Baile Tropicante.

A festa que trouxe a Cumbia e o Perreo para a noite lisboeta, mudou o movimento das nossas ancas para sempre.

São 13 anos, 936 horas, 56 160 minutos, 3 369 600 segundos de tropicalidade poten Read more

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open11:59 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.