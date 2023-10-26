DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Hush Hush Halloween Party

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA
Thu, 26 Oct, 9:30 pm
PartyHollywood
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Welcome to Hush Hush; a secret soiree at Kiss Kiss Bang Bang featuring the biggest names in dance music playing secret sets in an intimate setting under the disco ball.

If you're ready this, you're cordially invited to the Halloween edition featuring ou

Presented by Stereo Punks & Kiss Kiss Bang Bang

Venue

Kiss Kiss Bang Bang LA

3531 Wilshire Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90010, USA
Doors open9:30 pm

