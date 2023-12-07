Top track

Theo Juice

La Marquise
Thu, 7 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLyon
€17

About

Dans le cadre de son nouvel album « Passionnément », retrouvez Theo Juice en concert à Lyon à la Marquise le 7 décembre prochain ! ✨✨

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.

Présenté par Clear Waters Productions.

Lineup

Theo Juice

Venue

La Marquise

20 Quai Victor Augagneur, 69003 Lyon, France
Doors open7:30 pm

