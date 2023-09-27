DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Darcy Court + The Gringoz + Lydian Arrow

Alex's Bar
Wed, 27 Sept, 9:00 pm
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Killer Hump Day Show with:

Darcy Court + The Gringoz + Lydian Arrow

9pm

NO COVER

This is a 21+ event

Presented by Alex's Bar.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Darcy Court

Alex's Bar

2913 E Anaheim St, Long Beach, CA 90804, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

