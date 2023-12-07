DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
$10 ticket with taxes & fees
Mehgan Cain and Matty Merritt return for one night only to resurrect the comedy/trivia show “Little Miss Nebraska.” But this time, they must travel back to 2013 and defeat their ultimate enemy: an approachably ugly boy they we...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.