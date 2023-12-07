DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Little Miss Nebraska

Color Club Tavern
Thu, 7 Dec, 8:00 pm
ComedyChicago
$12.36The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

$10 ticket with taxes & fees

Mehgan Cain and Matty Merritt return for one night only to resurrect the comedy/trivia show “Little Miss Nebraska.” But this time, they must travel back to 2013 and defeat their ultimate enemy: an approachably ugly boy they we...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Local Universe.

Venue

Color Club Tavern

4146 North Elston Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60618, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.