Paradise Miami (Space Basel)

Club Space Miami
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
From $50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jamie Jone's legendary party returns to The Terrace this Basel, Saturday night into Sunday afternoon.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

Presented by Link Miami Rebels
Lineup

Jamie Jones

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Doors open11:00 pm

