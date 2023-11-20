DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Suchandrika Chakrabarti: Doomscrolling (WIP)

Camden Comedy Club
Mon, 20 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Sold out at VAULT Festival 2023!

Writer for Have I Got News For You & Radio 4!

As seen on NextUp Comedy!

As heard on BBC Sounds!

Former journalist and professional doomscroller, Suchandrika Chakrabarti (Funny Women 'One To Watch' 2020, British Comedy G Read more

Presented by Camden Comedy Club.

Lineup

Venue

Camden Comedy Club

100 Camden High St, London NW1 0LU, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.