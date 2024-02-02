DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ghostwoman

No90 Hackney Wick
Fri, 2 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Bird On The Wire presents

Ghostwoman

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Bird On The Wire.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Ghost Woman, GHOSTWOMAN

Venue

No90 Hackney Wick

92 Wallis Rd, London E9 5LN, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

