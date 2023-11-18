Top track

Monumental Club -Especial efecto 2000

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 18 Nov, 3:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€16.53

About

Cerramos temporada en Monumental Club con el especial “EFECTO 2000”. Música revival y nostalgia del inicio de milenio a cargo de:

- McEnroe: Es un grupo de Getxo (Vizcaya) con más de 20 años de recorrido dentro de la escena nacional. Su sonido se acerca...

Lineup

1
Ella Crevani & The Curly Gang, Loli Zazou , DJ Amable and 1 more

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open3:00 pm

