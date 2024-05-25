Top track

Martin Dupont - Bent at the Window

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Martin Dupont, Corpus Delicti et Curtain

Trabendo
Sat, 25 May 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Martin Dupont - Bent at the Window
Got a code?

About

MARTIN DUPONT est un groupe marseillais inclassable qui a inspiré des stars de la musique contemporaines du Trip-Hop à la musique électro.

Leur carrière de 1981 à 1987 se fige après trois albums devenus cultes et des premières parties de groupes mythiques...

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Lineup

Corpus Delicti, Martin Dupont, Curtain

Venue

Trabendo

Parc de la Villette, 211 Avenue Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.