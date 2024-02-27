Top track

Slowdive

Manchester Academy
Tue, 27 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£34.74

Event information

This is an 8+ event (under 14s to be accompanied by an adult over 18).

Presented by FKP Scorpio.

Lineup

Slowdive

Venue

Manchester Academy

Manchester Academy, Manchester University Students Union, Oxford Rd, Manchester M13 9PR, UK

Doors open7:00 pm
2600 capacity
Accessibility information

