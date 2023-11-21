Top track

Kojaque

Belgrave Music Hall
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:30 pm
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Super Friendz presents

Kojaque

21st November

Belgrave Music Hall

19:30

This is an 14+ event.

Presented by Super Friendz.

Lineup

Kojaque

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

