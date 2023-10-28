Top track

Donald Glaude - Stick Em

Donald Glaude

PLATFORM
Sat, 28 Oct, 9:00 pm
DJDes Moines
$15

About

Confident. Exuberant. Raw. Innovative. These are just a few of the words industry insiders and fans have used to describe the talent behind one of America’s favorite house DJs, Donald Glaude. From a career spanning over two decades, traveling and rocking d...

Presented by PLATFORM

Venue

PLATFORM

400 Walnut Street, Des Moines, Iowa 50309, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

