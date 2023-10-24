DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Welcome to Prince & Friends: MONSTARS! The 4th ever Prince & Friends event, and the 3rd event of the STARS series, with a new scary twist! Hosted by Prince Da Vinci & A1King, this event will be an amazing showcase packed with 9 amazing and beyond talented
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.