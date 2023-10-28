DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Lost Boys present: Mule Musiq Showcase

SUPERLOVE
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJMilano
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Toshiya

Ricardo Baez

Leo Benassi b2b Dante

Questo è un evento 21+

Presentato da Gidal Group SRL.
Lineup

1
Ricardo Baez, Toshiya, Leo Benassi and 1 more

Venue

SUPERLOVE

Corso di Porta Ticinese, 32, 20123 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open11:45 pm

