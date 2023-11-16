DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harriet Kemsley: Fun New Show, No Chaos, V Serious

The Bill Murray
Thu, 16 Nov, 6:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

I mean look, a lot has been going wrong and as ever Harriet's only making things more difficult for herself...Star of Live At the Apollo! 8 Out of 10 cats does countdown! Hypothetical! The Security Camera from Islington Petrol Station when she was last her Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Harriet Kemsley

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

