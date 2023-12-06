Top track

Flashback Records Xmas: The Lounge Society + more

MOTH Club
Wed, 6 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Come celebrate the festive season with Flashback Records at MOTH Club and some very special guests:

Speedy Wunderground's The Lounge Society head up the night, bringing their infectious riffs and licks of post-punk. They're joined by two of the capital's Read more

Lineup

The Itch, Man/Woman/Chainsaw, The Lounge Society

Venue

MOTH Club

Old Trades Hall, Valette Street, London E9 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

