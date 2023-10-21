DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Closing Cargo w/ Tchak , Pygments, Duty Free

Cargo Container Bar
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsParis
Free
𝐂'𝐄𝐒𝐓 𝐍𝐎𝐓𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐄𝐑𝐍𝐈𝐄̀𝐑𝐄 𝐃𝐀𝐍𝐒𝐄 𝐃𝐄 𝐋𝐀 𝐒𝐀𝐈𝐒𝐎𝐍 !! 🥹🫶

Un immense MERCI à vous tous pour avoir rendu cette saison inoubliable ! Votre présence constante sur nos berges a illuminé nos journées avec des sourires et de la joie à cha Read more

Présenté par WILD BUZZ AGENCY.

Venue

Cargo Container Bar

1 Port de Bercy, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open6:00 pm

