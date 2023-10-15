DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Home And Abroad w/ DJ Ouaga and DJ Mastermind

LilliStar at Moxy Williamsburg
Sun, 15 Oct, 4:00 pm
GigsNew York
$18.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Home and Abroad

Afro-Centric Global Dance and Drum Party

Sunday Oct 15th from 4pm to 11pm

DJ Ouaga

@DJOuaga

DJ Mastermind

@djmastermind718

Live percussion and Brass @home_and_abroad.bk.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.

Lineup

DJ Ouaga, DJ Mastermind

Venue

LilliStar at Moxy Williamsburg

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Open in maps
Doors open4:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.