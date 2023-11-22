Top track

È troppo facile

Meg

Santeria Toscana 31
Wed, 22 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsMilano
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

VESUVIA D'Autunno Tour

Tutte le età

Presentato da Erocks Production.

Lineup

Meg

Venue

Santeria Toscana 31

Viale Toscana, 31, 20136 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

