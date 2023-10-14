Top track

The Magic Room - Dino Lenny & Seth Troxler Re-Edit

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Last Dance With Seth Troxler

Club Partenopeo
Sat, 14 Oct, 11:30 pm
DJNapoli
€14.95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

The Magic Room - Dino Lenny & Seth Troxler Re-Edit
Got a code?

About

The last dance with Seth Troxler

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da Tre Punto Zero s.r.l..

Venue

Club Partenopeo

Via Coroglio, 144, 80124 Napoli NA, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm
1500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.