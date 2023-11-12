DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Stand up in aid of Anthony Nolan

The Bill Murray
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Jacob Hawley is a saint and hero and has already given his bone marrow to help Anthony Nolan in the treatment of cancer patients, but because he's such a good guy, he'd grabbing some friends and putting on a show to help raise money for the charity too. Ja Read more

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Jacob Hawley, JAMALI MADDIX, Josh Pugh

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.