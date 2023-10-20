DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

After Show - McP DJ set

The Victoria
Fri, 20 Oct, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After the milkshed. London headline show at The Victoria Dalston from 7:30 PM Mcp is going to hit the stage with a DJ-set from 11:00 PM until 2:00 AM.

McP are the Yorkshire based duo consisting of Patch Tulley & Alex Mcmanus. Bonding over electronic music Read more

Presented by Citizen Live.

Lineup

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.