Brixton Radio x Hootananny Brixton: FREE Party

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 5 Oct, 8:00 pm
PartyLondon
About

We're teaming back up with our good friends over at Brixton Radio to throw you a FREE Thursday party...🎉🎉

These have been known to get very busy. Sign up now to make sure you get FREE entry!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open8:00 pm

