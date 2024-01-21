DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Warm up show for the debut national tour from that guy (@mattgreencomedy) you've seen on Twitter being funny about politics. A stand up show featuring jokes about politics and jokes not about politics. That probably covers it.
Matt has achieved millions o
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.