Matt Green: That Guy (Tour Warm up)

The Bill Murray
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
ComedyLondon
£10.50
About

Warm up show for the debut national tour from that guy (@mattgreencomedy) you've seen on Twitter being funny about politics. A stand up show featuring jokes about politics and jokes not about politics. That probably covers it.

Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

