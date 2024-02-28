Top track

Jenny O. - God Knows Why

Robert Ellis (solo) w/ Jenny O.

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 28 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Recorded live to tape in just two days, Robert Ellis’s exquisite new album, Yesterday’s News, is as stripped-down as it gets, with the celebrated songwriter and producer’s delicate, reedy tenor accompanied only by nylon string guitar, upright bass, and the...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Gold-Diggers.
Lineup

Jenny O.

Venue

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

