Robert Ellis (solo)

Gold-Diggers
Wed, 28 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$27.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Recorded live to tape in just two days, Robert Ellis's exquisite new album, Yesterday's News, is as stripped-down as it gets, with the celebrated songwriter and producer's delicate, reedy tenor accompanied only by nylon string guitar, upright bass, and the

Presented by Gold-Diggers.

Gold-Diggers

5632 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90038
Doors open7:00 pm

