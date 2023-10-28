Top track

Up in Arms

Thomas Kozak + The Poets w/ Laura Boswell

Story Parlor
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsAsheville
$14.56The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Up in Arms
About

Thomas Kozak is a singer-songwriter based in Asheville, NC. With a focus on lyricism and structure that stretches convention, he looks to bend an ear beyond the expected. His blend of intricate picking patterns and soft, dark vocals has led his music to be Read more

Presented by Lonesome Station

Lineup

Laura Boswell, Thomas Kozak

Venue

Story Parlor

227 Haywood Road, Asheville, North Carolina 28806, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

