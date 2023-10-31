DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

JAWELIN PARTY - El Monito Presumido + Hammond York

Independance Club
Tue, 31 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsMadrid
From €13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Llega toda una noche llena de baile y locura bizarra.

El próximo 31 de octubre, la noche de Halloween, te invitamos a que vengas a darlo todo con el mejor ska y el mejor balkan de la comarca.

El Monito Presumido y Hammond York se vuelven a juntar para ar Read more

Organizado por Independance Club.

Venue

Independance Club

Calle de Atocha, 127, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.