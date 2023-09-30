Top track

Lazer Beams - Original Mix

Harvard Bass at Primary

Primary Night Club
Sat, 30 Sept, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Mexican-American bad-boy Victor ‘Harvard Bass’ has always brought together the raw appeal of American booty with the style and function of European Ass. His sound has earned him in-crew-sion in Seth Troxler’s Tuskegee posse, Green Velvet’s Relief Records, Read more

Presented by DTLA & New Life

Lineup

1
Harvard Bass, Avilo, Redux Saints and 1 more

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

