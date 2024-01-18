Top track

Samiam - UK EXCLUSIVE SHOW

New Cross Inn
Thu, 18 Jan 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Samiam - UK EXCLUSIVE SHOW

http://samiamband.com/

supports TBA

This is an 14+ event

Presented by Till The Wheels.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Samiam

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

