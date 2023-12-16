Top track

Sheldon - Light Off

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Sheldon

EMB Sannois
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.01The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Sheldon - Light Off
Got a code?

About

Les membres de la 75e Session ont apposé au fil des ans leur logo 75 sur un nombre incalculable de projets rap français. Line up du concert : Sheldon, M le Maudit, Shien & Celestino.

Tout public

EMB Sannois

Lineup

1
Sheldon, M Le Maudit, Celestino and 1 more

Venue

EMB Sannois

2 Rue du Président Georges Pompidou, 95110 Sannois, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.