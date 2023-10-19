DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
STUDNITZKY (TRUMPET) FEAT. ANDRII POKAZ (PIANO)
Life-changing times create strong collaborations. These two souls from Odesa and Berlin meet to celebrate together beautifully improvised art.
Andrii Pokaz studied and teaches classical piano at Odesa Conse
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.