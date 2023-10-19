Top track

XJAZZ! PRESENTS: STUDNITZKY, POKAZ, KOLOAH

Emmauskirche
Thu, 19 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€24.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

STUDNITZKY (TRUMPET) FEAT. ANDRII POKAZ (PIANO)

Life-changing times create strong collaborations. These two souls from Odesa and Berlin meet to celebrate together beautifully improvised art.

Andrii Pokaz studied and teaches classical piano at Odesa Conse Read more

Präsentiert von XJAZZ.

Lineup

Sebastian Studnitzky, Andrii Pokaz, Koloah

Venue

Emmauskirche

Lausitzer Platz 8 A, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

