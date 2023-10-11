Top track

SPILT - Sex Tape

Spilt

New Cross Inn
Wed, 11 Oct, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Unhinged and aggressive SPILTs music throws you into a frantic dervish, a frenzied pulpit of sonic rage. Their music invites you into their strange world before it consumes you whole.

Songwriter Morgan Molyneux akin to a bee stung rottweiler, has unleashe Read more

Presented by New Cross Inn.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Animal Shithouse, Spilt

Venue

New Cross Inn

New Cross Inn, 323 New Cross Rd, London SE14 6AS, UK
Doors open6:00 pm

