Reaching Out, C.M.L., Slur, Beg to Differ, The Tarrys

Gold Sounds
Mon, 2 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$13.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live at Gold Sounds; 44 Wilson Ave off the Morgan L stop

This is an all ages event.

Presented by Gold Sounds.

Lineup

2
Reaching Out, The Tarrys, Slur and 2 more

Venue

Gold Sounds

44 Wilson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

