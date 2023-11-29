Top track

BODY VOID w/ More TBA

Metro Baltimore
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsBaltimore
$17.51The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

BODY VOID

Wednesday, November 15th, 2023

Doors at 7:00 PM, Show at 8:00 PM

All Ages

$12

Body Void return with their fourth studio album, Atrocity Machine, a six track behemoth.

Their second full-length to be released under the Prosthetic Records bann Read more

Presented by Metro Gallery LLC.

Lineup

Body Void

Venue

Metro Baltimore

1700 North Charles Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21201, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

