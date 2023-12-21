DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mesadorm's Xmas Singalong

Round Chapel
Thu, 21 Dec, 6:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Mesadorm lead us through some of their favourite Christmas songs, in the beauty of Hackney’s Round Chapel with special guests!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Woodburner.

Lineup

Mesadorm

Venue

Round Chapel

1D Glenarm Rd, London E5 0LY, UK
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm
800 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.