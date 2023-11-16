Top track

Laurel Halo - Atlas

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Laurel Halo: Atlas Live (with Leila Bordreuil)

The Lab
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
$24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Laurel Halo - Atlas
Got a code?

About

Laurel Halo is a composer, producer, musician and DJ based in Los Angeles. Drawing inspiration from a range of musical traditions, her output is singular yet stylistically diverse, with releases traversing ambient, leftfield club, experimental pop and film...

Presented by The Lab.

Lineup

Leila Bordreuil, Joel St. Julien

Venue

The Lab

2948 16th Street, San Francisco, California 94103, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.