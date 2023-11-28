DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Taking Meds, LURK, Oldsoul and Cherubhead

Deep Cuts
Tue, 28 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMedford
$17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Get To The Gig Boston Presents

Taking Meds

LURK

Oldsoul

Cherubhead

21+ 7pm

MORE INFO @ GET2THEGIGBOS.COM

This is a 21+ event

Presented by GET TO THE GIG BOSTON

Lineup

LURK, Taking Meds, OldSoul

Venue

Deep Cuts

21 Main Street, Medford, Massachusetts 02155, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

