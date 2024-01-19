DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra

Eventim Apollo
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£51.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Price includes a £2 venue restoration levy.

U15s accompanied.

Presented by SJM Concerts.

Lineup

Fabio & Grooverider and the Outlook Orchestra

Venue

Eventim Apollo

45 Queen Caroline St, London W6 9QH
Doors open7:00 pm
5000 capacity
Accessibility information

