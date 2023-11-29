Top track

La Veuve et Le Martyr

First Fragment, Invicta

The Kingsland
Wed, 29 Nov, 6:30 pm
GigsNew York
$19.32The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Following the release of The Afterthought Ecstasy (2010), Dasein (2016) & Gloire Éternelle (2021), Quebecois act First Fragment quickly became notorious for their unique style of extreme metal that combines death metal drumming & vocals, neoclassical riffi...

Lineup

Invicta, First Fragment

Venue

The Kingsland

269 Norman Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11222, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

