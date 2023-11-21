Top track

OKAN - Espiral

Okan

The Drake Underground
Tue, 21 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsToronto
CA$30.52The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Fusing Afro-Cuban roots with jazz, folk and global rhythms in songs about immigration, resistance and love, OKAN takes their name from the word for heart in their Afro-Cuban religion of Santeria. With vocals in Spanish, English and Spanglish, OKAN is led b...

Presented by Collective Concerts

Lineup

Okan

Venue

The Drake Underground

1150 Queen Street West, Toronto, Ontario M6J 1J3, Canada
Doors open7:00 pm

