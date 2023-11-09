DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Omar Pène et le Super Diamono de Dakar

La Marbrerie
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
About

Sa musique… elle a fait le tour du monde. Sa voix particulière, son style « afro feeling » mélangeant aux sonorités sénégalaise du Mbalax, des rythmes de blues, de jazz, de reggae et de salsa, font de Omar Pène un des plus grands artistes de l’Afrique.

Présenté par La Marbrerie.

Lineup

Omar Pene

Venue

La Marbrerie

21 Rue Alexis Lepere, 93100 Montreuil, France
Doors open7:00 pm

