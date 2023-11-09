DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Sa musique… elle a fait le tour du monde. Sa voix particulière, son style « afro feeling » mélangeant aux sonorités sénégalaise du Mbalax, des rythmes de blues, de jazz, de reggae et de salsa, font de Omar Pène un des plus grands artistes de l’Afrique.
To
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.