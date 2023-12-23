DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Davide Shorty live

SPAZIOPORTO
Sat, 23 Dec, 9:30 pm
GigsTaranto
€13.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Arriva finalmente allo Spazioporto, Davide Shorty, rapper, cantautore e producer di Palermo capace di far convivere la sua inconfondibile voce soul con sonorità e melodie contaminate da jazz e rap. Nel corso della sua carriera condivide il palco artisti in Read more

Presentato da ASSOCIAZIONE CULTURALE AFO6.

Lineup

Davide Shorty

Venue

SPAZIOPORTO

Via Foca Niceforo, 28, 74123 Taranto TA, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

