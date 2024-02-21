Top track

Death to the Landlord

Got a code?

Meryl Streek

The Shipping Forecast
Wed, 21 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLiverpool
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

HSP PRSNTS: Meryl Streek at The Shipping Forecast on 21st February 2024.

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by HSP PRSNTS.

Lineup

Meryl Streek

Venue

The Shipping Forecast

15 Slater St, Liverpool L1 4BW, United Kingdom
Doors open7:30 pm
250 capacity

