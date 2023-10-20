DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Roof Show! Sara Devoe, T.S.Tadin, Living Things

Our Wicked Lady
Fri, 20 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsNew York
$14.12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Rooftop is open-air, covered and heated when needed.

$12 adv/ $15 cash at door

happy hour 5-8pm

This is a 21+ event.

Presented by Our Wicked Lady.

Venue

Our Wicked Lady

153 Morgan Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11237, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

