Room 187: Soul Train Special

The Clapham Grand
Sun, 29 Oct, 6:00 pm
PartyLondon
We're doing things a little differently for Halloween this October, as Room 187 presents the SOUL TRAIN SPECIAL!

We're taking you back to the golden era of R&B, funk and soul, so we want to see you wearing afros, flares and platform shoes as, in the words Read more

Presented by The Clapham Grand.

The Clapham Grand

The Clapham Grand, 21-25 St John's Hill, London SW11 1TT, UK
Doors open6:00 pm
1250 capacity

